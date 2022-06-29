The House Jan. 6 committee has now heard dramatic testimony from former White House aides and others about Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

It's also heard of his encouragement to supporters before they marched to the Capitol and violently broke in. But it's still far from clear whether any of Trump's actions were criminal, or whether he will be charged.

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson provided explosive testimony to the committee that opened up new legal issues about Trump's role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection — including testimony that he knew protesters were armed and he wanted to go to the Capitol with them.

Trump’s aides knew there could be legal consequences. Hutchinson said White House Counsel Pat Cipollone told her “we’re going to get charged with every crime imaginable” if Trump had gone to the Capitol that day as Congress was certifying President Joe Biden’s win. Cipollone said Trump could be exposing himself to obstruction of justice charges or defrauding the electoral count, she said.

RELATED: Jan. 6 House panel subpoenas former White House counsel Pat Cipollone