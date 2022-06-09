1 lane of Arkansas highway reopened after crashes kill 3

FRIENDSHIP, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation says one late of westbound Interstate 30 has reopened more than 24 hours after a fatal crash killed at least three people.

The department said Thursday that the outside, westbound lane in southwestern Arkansas near Friendship has reopened while work continues to repair the pavement on the inside lane.

State police say at least a dozen vehicles collided Wednesday in different spots during stormy weather along the heavily traveled interstate about 50 miles southwest of Little Rock.

State police spokesman Bill Sadler tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the crashes were weather-related and started with a two-vehicle collision that led to at least two other chain-reaction collisions.