10,500 Green Sprouts sippy cups recalled due to lead poisoning risk

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that more than 10,000 infant sippy cups and bottles were recalled due to risks of possible lead poisoning.

According to the recall notice, Green Sprouts pulled around 10,500 items because the base of the cups and bottles can break off, exposing a solder dot that contains lead.

The three recalled items are 6-ounce Stainless Steel Sippy Cup, 6-ounce Stainless Steel Sip & Straw Cup and 8-ounce Stainless Steel Straw Bottle, according to the notice.

The notice said the firm has received seven reports about the bottles’ bases breaking off, but no injuries have been reported.

According to the notice, the products were sold at Buy Buy Baby and Whole Foods stores, and online at Amazon and Bed, Bath, and Beyond.

Consumers who have the recalled bottles are recommended to throw them away and contact Green Sprouts for a full refund, the notice said.