11 people seriously injured in turbulent Hawaii flight

Several people were injured over the weekend when a Hawaiian Airlines flight encountered turbulence before landing in Hawaii.

The airline said in a statement on Twitter Sunday morning that the flight from Phoenix to Honolulu landed safely at 10:50 a.m. after encountering severe turbulence.

According to the Associated Press, nearly 300 people were on the flight when just before landing, it encountered turbulence, which sent passengers and objects flying.

Officials told the news outlet that 36 people received medical treatment and 20 went to hospitals.

"We are continuing to support our guests and employees who sustained injuries today after Flight HA35 from PHX to HNL encountered severe turbulence," the airlines said in a statement on Twitter Sunday night. "We are also conducting a thorough inspection of the aircraft before returning it to service."

The plane’s seat belt sign was on at the time, but Hawaiian Airlines Chief Operating Officer Jon Snook told the news outlet that some of those injured weren't wearing them.

National Weather Service Meteorologist in Honolulu Thomas Vaughan told the Associated Press that a weather advisory was issued for thunderstorms in the same area the turbulence occurred.

Snook told the news outlet they were aware of the weather conditions, but there was no warning that where the turbulence occurred "was in any way dangerous."