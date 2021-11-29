13 omicron cases in Portuguese soccer team

Portuguese health authorities say they have identified 13 cases of omicron, the new coronavirus variant believed to be more contagious, among team members of a professional soccer club.

The Ricardo Jorge National Health Institute said Monday that one of those who tested positive is a player from the Lisbon-based Belenenses soccer club who had recently traveled to South Africa, where the omicron variant was first identified.

The others, however, had not traveled to South Africa, indicating that this may be one of the very first cases of local transmission of the virus outside of southern Africa.

All those who have been in contact with the positive cases have been ordered to isolate, regardless of their vaccination status.