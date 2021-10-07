18-year-old accused of shooting at TX high school released on $75,000 bond

The student who is accused of injuring four people during a shooting at a high school in Arlington, Texas was released on bail Thursday.

Timberview High School student Timothy George Simpkins was released from jail after coming up with a $75,000 bond, NBCDFW reported.

The NBC affiliate says two people, a 15-year-old and a 25-year-old teacher, remain in the hospital.

Police said Wednesday's shooting happened after a fight broke out.

Simpkins’ family apologized to those who were hut, adding that the 18-year-old was being bullied.

"There is no justification of anybody who's been hurt. We have to take a look at the fact that bullying is real, and it takes us all. And I do apologize. We asked as a family for forgiveness of any type of hurt. It was never intention for it to go on like this,” said Carrol Harrison, spokesperson for the Simpkins family.

Harrison claims there is video showing that Simpkins was being attacked.

“It wasn't just one person that would attack him and bully him, taking his money, harassing him, due to the fact because he had more things than maybe others. It takes us all,” she said. “It takes us all to stand together about this bullying. It could have been a situation where he took the other turn and decided to commit suicide. What, the decision that he made taking the gun... we're not justifying that that was not right, but he was trying to protect himself."