2 dead, 12 injured in shooting at New Jersey house party

Matt Rourke/AP
Investigators works the scene of a shooting in Fairfield Township, N.J., Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 11:00 AM, May 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-23 14:00:33-04

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. — State police in New Jersey say at least two people were killed and 12 people were wounded in a shooting at a house party.

New Jersey State Police said a 30-year-old man and 25-year-old-woman were fatally shot.

There were 12 other people who were injured and transported to local hospitals.

Officials said police responded to the house in Fairfield Township, about an hour outside of Philadelphia, late Saturday night.

Photos show overturned pop-up party tents, tables and chairs, and debris throughout the home’s yard.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy called the shooting “horrific.”

Messages seeking additional information have been left with multiple organizations.

