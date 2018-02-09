2 deputies, 1 police officer shot in Georgia

LOCUST GROVE, GA (WGCL) -- Authorities are investigating after three law enforcement officers were shot on Friday afternoon.

According to officials, one Locust Grove PD officer and two Henry County deputies were shot in a neighborhood just off of LG Griffin Road in Locust Grove, near St. Augustine Parkway.

The Henry County Police Dept. is assisting the Locust Grove Police Dept. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been notified and is en route to the scene.

The suspect was shot and killed by one of the officers, according to Atlanta-based WSB-TV.