Watch
NewsCovering America

Actions

2 men accused of posing as federal agents

Fake Federal Agents
Jon Elswick/AP
The affidavit to support the arrest of Arian Taherzadeh and Haider Ali is photographed Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Federal prosecutors have charged the two men they say were posing as federal agents, giving free apartments and other gifts to U.S. Secret Service agents, including one who worked on the first lady's security detail. Both were taken into custody as more than a dozen FBI agents charged into a luxury apartment building in Southeast Washington on Wednesday evening. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
Fake Federal Agents
Posted at 8:39 AM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 11:39:02-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged two men they say were posing as federal agents, giving free apartments and other gifts to U.S. Secret Service agents, including one who worked on the first lady’s security detail.

Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 36, were taken into custody after more than a dozen FBI agents charged into a luxury apartment building in Southeast Washington on Wednesday evening.

Prosecutors allege Taherzadeh and Ali had falsely claimed to work for the Department of Homeland Security.

Court documents allege Taherzadeh provided Secret Service officers and agents with rent-free apartments — including a penthouse worth over $40,000 a year — along with iPhones, surveillance systems and other gifts.

Four Secret Service employees were reportedly placed on leave earlier as part of the investigation.

It's unclear what Taherzadeh and Ali were trying to accomplish.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield 3: The Trial of Matthew Queen

Bakersfield 3: The Trial of Matthew Queen