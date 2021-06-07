2020 projected to be the deadliest year on the roads since 2007

(KERO) — Despite record numbers of people were working from home 2020 is projected to have been the deadliest year on the roads since 2007.

Even with fewer cars on the road and people driving fewer miles preliminary data shows a seven percent increase in fatalities from 2019.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the average number of miles driven dropped by 13-percent, while fatalities rose. Fatal vehicle crashes increased in particular on rural roads, urban interstates, and at night.

Drivers between the age of 25 to 35 showed an 18-percent increase in fatal car crashes. Meanwhile, highway fatalities in people over 65 were down nine percent, as seniors stayed home during the pandemic.