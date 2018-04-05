25 tons of sugarcane blocks Florida highway near Clewiston

Fair
CLEWISTON, Fla. -- An overturned sugarcane truck has caused the closure of southbound lanes of U.S. 27 near Clewiston Wednesday.
Florida Highway Patrol reports that the truck overturned Wednesday morning at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Evercane Road, just east of Clewiston.
All southbound lanes were closed while crews clean up the approximately 25 tons of sugarcane that spilled onto the roadway.
The roadway has since reopened.
No injuries are reported.
