3 Detroit police officers shot, 3 women killed after barricaded gunman situation

DETROIT - A barricaded gunman situation in Detroit has ended after more than 14 hours when the gunman was found dead inside the home.

Three police officers were shot and three women were killed during the situation on the city's east side, Detroit Police Chief James Craig said.

The situation began around 10 p.m. Sunday on Lamont Street near 7 Mile and Mound Road. Police say an off-duty DPSCD officer was off duty and the one who contact 911.

The suspect killed two women and then fired an unknown number of shots, pinning down officers for nearly an hour.

The off-duty DPSCD officer was shot in the incident and another Detroit police officer. Both were taken to the hospital, with the Detroit police officer already being released and the DPSCD officer expected to be released later Monday.

There was a second attack on the officers were a second Detroit police officer was shot. He was taken to the hospital and should be released by Tuesday.

Craig said that all officers were shot in the leg.

The Special Response Team helped facilitate the rescue efforts, moving the officers out of the firing zone.

According to Chief Craig, the Detroit police officers never returned fire because they didn't know where the shots were coming from.

Right now, Craig said that there is no documentation of the suspect suffering mental illness.

One neighbor was taken into custody but police determined the neighbor didn't fire any shots.

The off-duty DPSCD officer is related to the victims and the suspect's girlfriend, according to Craig.