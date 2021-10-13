Watch
NewsCovering America

Actions

3 employees killed in shooting at postal facility in Memphis

items.[0].image.alt
Adrian Sainz/AP
Officers allow a police vehicle to pass under yellow crime scene tape on a street in front of the post office in Memphis. Police said they are investigating a shooting at the post office in Tennessee. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)
Post Office Shooting
Posted at 5:58 PM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 20:58:54-04

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say two Postal Service workers have been fatally shot at a postal facility in Memphis, the third high-profile shooting in west Tennessee in recent weeks.

A third postal employee was identified as the shooter Tuesday, and officials say that person died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

U.S. Postal Inspector Susan Link told reporters that the three postal workers were found dead after the shooting at a carrier annex in an historic Memphis neighborhood.

No identities or motive were released.

The shooting occurred at a post office facility in the historic Orange Mound neighborhood, southeast of downtown Memphis.

Tennessee has been the hotbed for high-profile shootings in recent weeks. In late September, a man shot 15 people inside a Kroger, leaving one person dead. The shooter also died of a self-inflicted gunshot.

Days later, a teenager was shot inside a school. Memphis police detained the shooter.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
How You Can Donate

Find Out How You Can Donate Books to Local Kids