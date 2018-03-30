3-year-old tearfully reacts to Detroit Tigers postponing Opening Day

Fair
HI: 87°
LO: 59°
The news of Opening Day being postponed was a disappointment for many, but one 3-year-old was especially upset. Harper, who watches Tigers games with her mother, Ashley Aichler, was in tears over the fact that she wouldn't get to see the team "play ball" on Thursday. Watch the full video above, taken by Harper's grandmother Dianna Canupp.
The news of Opening Day being postponed was a disappointment for many, but one 3-year-old was especially upset.
The news of the Detroit Tigers Opening Day being postponed was a disappointment for many, but one 3-year-old was especially upset.
Harper, who watches Tigers games with her mother, Ashley Aichler, was in tears over the fact that she wouldn't get to see the team "play ball" on Thursday.
Watch the full video above, taken by Harper's grandmother Dianna Canupp.
According to Jeffrey Lewis at the Middlebury Institute, "it would kind of be miraculous" if Saudi Arabia's Patriot system was shooting down anything.
Even before voters headed to the polls, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi's win was pretty much guaranteed.
Military and diplomatic leaders have planned for a long-term U.S. presence in Syria to prevent a return of ISIS as well as to stabilize the region.
This is just a sliver of what she's accomplished since she survived being shot by the Taliban in 2012.