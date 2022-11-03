Watch Now
39 Powerball drawings without a winner, near-record jackpot for Saturday

Charles Krupa/AP
A selection of Powerball tickets are shown at the Route One Wine and Spirits liquor store, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing climbed over a billion. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Posted at 4:19 AM, Nov 03, 2022
It has been three months since Powerball last produced a winner, which has caused the lottery’s jackpot to climb gradually.

After no one hit all six numbers in Wednesday’s drawing, the jackpot for Saturday’s drawing will reach a near-record $1.5 billion, making it the third-largest jackpot in U.S. history.

The numbers drawn on Wednesday were white balls 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and red Powerball 23.

The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 292 million. There have been four winning Powerball tickets sold in 2022

The Powerball jackpot has grown since a winning ticket was sold on Aug. 3.

Powerball also has prizes of $4 up to $2 million. The odds of winning a smaller prize are about 1 in 25. There were nearly 7.2 million winning tickets for smaller prizes on Wednesday. Among the smaller prizes, 19 tickets on Wednesday hit all five white balls, which pays out at least $1 million.

Saturday will mark Powerball’s 40th drawing since it last produced a winner. It would tie the longest streak of Powerball drawings without a winner if no one wins on Saturday.

Powerball is played in 45 states and Washington, D.C. Saturday’s jackpot is the largest Powerball has had since three winning tickets split a top prize of $1.586 billion in January 2016.

