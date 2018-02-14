4-foot iguana found in laundry room of Florida home

Cloudy
HI: 66°
LO: 42°
Animal service officers helped remove a large iguana found inside a Jensen Beach home.
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. - The Martin County Sheriff's Office investigated an unusual intruder in Jensen Beach, Florida on Tuesday.
Photos on their Facebook page show an animal services officer corralling a 4-foot iguana that made its way into a family's laundry room.
The Pinelake Village homeowners called the sheriff’s office when they noticed an "exotic character" lounging near their washing machine.
Once the reptile was cornered, it was taken into custody without incident, and transported from the scene to a "more appropriate iguana-friendly facility."
The Danish royal family announced the queen's husband died in his sleep Tuesday night.
Macron's statement follows reports of a possible chlorine attack in Syria earlier this month.
Russia's election interference isn't just a U.S. problem - democracies in Europe are facing disinformation threats, too.
Although the "Day Zero" deadline has been extended to June 4.