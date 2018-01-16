4 South Carolina law enforcement officers shot

Four law enforcement officers were shot in South Carolina overnight.

The suspect is in custody, according to Charlotte-based WSCO-TV.

Deputies in York County, South Carolina responded to a domestic disturbance call at 10:10 p.m. ET on Monday after a report that suspect Christian Thomas McCall, 47, was assaulting a woman, according to WSCO-TV.

McCall had left before deputies arrived but was later tracked by a K-9 unit where McCall reportedly shot a K-9 officer, according to a press conference by the York County Sheriff's Officer.

Charlotte-based WBTV reported three more law enforcement officials were later shot by McCall, who was also shot during the incident. One of the officers shot was an officer with the York Police Department. McCall has been taken into custody, multiple outlets reported.

The extent of the injuries and names of the law enforcement officials wounded have not been released.