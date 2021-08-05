Watch
NewsCovering America

Actions

$45M mansion sale reflects hot Hawaii real estate market

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Sayles/Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Actress Barret Swatek attends the Audi Golden Globe week kick off party in Los Angeles on Jan. 6, 2013. Swatek and her husband purchased a Maui mansion for $45 million. The cash sale of the eight-bedroom oceanfront residence reflects a hot market where the median price of a Maui home tops $1.1 million.
Barret Swatek
Posted at 2:28 PM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 17:28:56-04

HONOLULU (AP) — A San Francisco investment banker has sold his Maui mansion to a retired hedge fund CEO and a Hollywood actress for $45 million.

The cash sale of the eight-bedroom oceanfront residence reflects a hot market where the median price of a Maui home tops $1.1 million.

According to Adam Weiss and Barret Swatek's real estate agent, the price of the home they purchased is the second-highest in Hawaii.

The most expensive single-family residence sold for $46.1 million on Kauai in 2018. But that home is on more than 15 acres, while the Maui property sits on less than an acre.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Submit Your Back to School Photo!

Submit Your Back to School Photo!