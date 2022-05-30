5 people killed after two boats collide on Georgia river

Authorities in Georgia say five people were killed when two boats collided with each other on the Wilmington River Saturday morning.

The U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release that one vessel had three people aboard, and the second boat had six passengers when they crashed into each other just before 11 a.m.

The U.S. Coast Guard said four people were transported to a nearby hospital.

USA Today reported that search and rescue crews recovered the bodies of three missing passengers in about 14 feet of deep water on Sunday.

Two bodies were discovered shortly after the crash on Saturday, the Associated Press reported.

The news outlets reported that 45-year-old Mark Christopher Stegall was arrested for boating under the influence.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.