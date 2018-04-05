5.3 magnitude earthquake strikes off southern California coast

12:51 PM, Apr 5, 2018
A significant earthquake shook the Los Angeles area Thursday afternoon, the US Geological Survey reports.

Initial readings by the USGS report that the 5.3 magnitude quake struck about 60 miles off the Santa Monica coast near Santa Cruz island.

There are currently no reports of any damage or injuries. NOAA has also not issued any tsunami warnings.

More on this as it develops.

