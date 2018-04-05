5.3 magnitude earthquake strikes off southern California coast

Fair
HI: 81°
LO: 58°
A significant earthquake shook the Los Angeles area Thursday afternoon, the US Geological Survey reports.
Initial readings by the USGS report that the 5.3 magnitude quake struck about 60 miles off the Santa Monica coast near Santa Cruz island.
There are currently no reports of any damage or injuries. NOAA has also not issued any tsunami warnings.
More on this as it develops.
A Russian presidential spokesman said Thursday that Facebook removing pages tied to the Internet Research Agency is "censorship."
Yulia Skripal, the daughter of a poisoned former Russian spy, has woken up.
A spokesperson for President Rodrigo Duterte said Boracay will be shut down for six months in order to conduct some "much needed rehabilitation."
Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs Luis Videgaray Caso met with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen on Wednesday.