9 killed in North Las Vegas crash included 5-year-old boy

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Police in North Las Vegas say the nine people killed in a horrific six-vehicle crash over the weekend ranged in age from their 50s to just 5 years old.

Authorities on Sunday released the ages of those killed and the six others injured in the crash. Saturday's crash was blamed on a 59-year-old male driver who failed to stop for a red light.

Investigators say his vehicle was traveling more than 100 miles per hour. He and his passenger also died at the scene. The others killed were all in one minivan. They included three adults, a 15-year-old girl and three boy ranging in age from 5 to 13.