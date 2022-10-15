A church was vandalized because of their stance on abortion, leaders forgive the suspects

A Lansing, Michigan church says vandals caused thousands of dollars worth of damage on their property, targeting the church for its stance on abortion.

It's not entirely clear what the vandals' exact beliefs were, but the church says the vandals spray painted graffiti on their property that referenced the Supreme Court's Roe vs. Wade verdict.

"Our LED sign was the big thing. They spray-painted our LED sign, and that’s not able to be cleaned, so that will be the big deal. We're waiting to get prices, but it’s in excess of $15,000," said Chris Spaulding, of the Church of the Resurrection.

The church said it will need some harsh chemicals to remove the graffiti and had to call a professional cleaner to remove it.

Church leaders estimate the job would cost around $15,000.

Police are asking anyone with information about the perpetrators to call them immediately.

"I think they're wounded. They need healing. We're praying for them. People are dealing with stuff, and if this is the way they have to react, it’s sad," Chris Spaulding, Church of the Resurrection.