A look at high-profile cases over killings by US police.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — It's been rare to charge police with crimes in the death of civilians, and winning a conviction is harder in part because juries are often reluctant to second guess an officer's split-second decisions.

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter charges in George Floyd's death after pressing his knee into Floyd's neck as he cried out: "I can't breathe."

The defense argued that Chauvin, a white 19-year veteran, used reasonable force and that Floyd died because of his illegal drug use and underlying health problems.