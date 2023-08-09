A ticket sold in Florida has won the $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot

UPDATE - August 8, 2023 9:58 pm

One ticket sold in Florida has won the estimated $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot – expected to be the largest in the lottery’s history – according to the lottery’s website.

The winning numbers for Tuesday’s estimated $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot – which would be the largest in the lottery’s history – have been drawn.

The numbers are 13, 19, 20, 32, 33 with a gold Mega Ball of 14.

Were one ticket to win, the holder could choose to spread the full amount in annual payments over 29 years, or receive a lump sum payment estimated at about $783 million, both before taxes, according to Mega Millions.

A $1.58 billion jackpot would exceed the current Mega Millions record of $1.537 billion won in South Carolina in 2018, the lottery said.

Though Mega Millions’ jackpot has gone unclaimed since the last one was won in New York on April 18, more than 36 million winning tickets have qualified for lower prizes in that time, ranging from a couple bucks to $5 million, the lottery said. That includes 62 prizes of $1 million or more.

“This year started out with six jackpot winners in less than four months – a number far more typical of a full year and indicative of the truly random nature of lottery drawings,” the lottery said.

That includes $1.348 billion won in Maine on January 13; $20 million in New York on January 17; $33 million and $31 million in Massachusetts on January 24 and 31, respectively; and $483 million and $20 million in New York on April 14 and 18, respectively, according to the lottery.

Mega Millions said it is the only lottery game that has awarded four jackpots over $1 billion.

The all-time record for largest lottery jackpot was a $2.04 billion Powerball prize won last year in California.