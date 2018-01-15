Abandoned newborn found at airport in Arizona

Fog
An abandoned newborn was found at Tucson International Airport, a spokeswoman for the airport said.
Butler said the baby was found after 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the bathroom in presecurity near the rental car facility. The baby was healthy.
Tucson Airport Authority police and Tucson Airport Authority fire were the first to respond to the incident.
Tucson Fire spokesman Andy Skaggs said the baby was transported to the hospital.
More than 70 people were hurt when the mezzanine floor gave way and crashed onto the lobby below, police say.
The Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology raised the alert level for the Mayon volcano after it "noticeably increased its unrest."
The company closed all of its stores in South Africa after people protesting an ad allegedly damaged many.
Israel blamed Hamas for a "terror tunnel," calling it a "serious threat to Israeli civilians."