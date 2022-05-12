Watch
Actor Andy Dick reportedly arrested on suspicion of sexual battery

Posted at 9:39 AM, May 12, 2022
Comedian and actor Andy Dick was arrested at a campground in Orange County on suspicion of sexual battery, according to NBC News.

The sheriff's office said a male reported being assaulted Wednesday morning, however, no specifics about the alleged incident were released.

The arrest was captured by live streamers who were at the campsite.

Dick was booked into the Orange County jail. He's being held on a $25,000 bond. He's scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

This is not Dick's first run-in with the law. He was previously arrested for allegedly groping a ride-share driver. Dick's attorney told NBC News that his client has pleaded not guilty in the case, which is set for trial.

