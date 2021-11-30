Adele announces Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KTNV) — Adele has her very own Las Vegas residency.

"Weekends with Adele" at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas will begin on Jan. 21, 2022.

The global superstar is scheduled to perform two shows each weekend through April 16, 2022, according to show representatives.

Tuesday's announcement comes on the heels of Adele releasing her fourth studio album "30."

Presale tickets for the Las Vegas shows are available through registration using Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Registration until 11:59 p.m. PT Thursday.

The Verified Fan Presale will begin on Dec. 7 at 10 p.m. PT. Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets for performances on a first-come, first-served basis.

Representatives say while Ticketmaster Verified Fan does not guarantee that every fan will get a ticket, it does make the ticket buying experience fairer by ensuring only other fans are competing for tickets. Due to the limited quantity of tickets available, if demand for tickets from Verified Fans exceeds supply, there will not be a public on-sale.

WEEKENDS WITH ADELE DATES