BALTIMORE (WMAR) - The subject of the hit podcast “Serial” could be days away from hearing whether he’ll receive a new trial.

On Saturday, Adnan Syed's defense attorney Justin Brown tweeted that he's expecting a ruling from the Maryland Court of Special Appeals in the coming week.

I expect a ruling from the appeals court this coming week. #FreeAdnan https://t.co/0eQmLaaxFn — Justin Brown (@CJBrownLaw) February 25, 2018

Syed was convicted in 2000 for murdering his ex-girlfriend and Woodlawn High School classmate Hae Min Lee.

The podcast, “Serial,” raised questions about the facts of the case.

In June 2016, a Baltimore City Circuit Court judge vacated Syed’s conviction.

The state appealed the ruling.

Last June, the case was heard in the Maryland Court of Special Appeals. Each side was given 30 minutes to state their case. Syed was not present and neither side was allowed to call any witnesses.

The court is set to issue a written opinion. The ruling can be appealed to the Maryland Court of Appeals, the highest court in the state.