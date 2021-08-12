AEG to require proof of vaccination for fans, crews at all its venues in U.S.

AEG Presents announced on Thursday that beginning Oct. 1, fans and crews will need to show proof of vaccination at any of the venues they own or operate in the United States.

“We have come to the conclusion that, as a market leader, it was up to us to take a real stand on vaccination status,” said Jay Marciano, COO of AEG and Chairman and CEO, AEG Presents, in a press release. “Just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about where our business, and country, were heading. The Delta variant, combined with vaccine hesitancy, is pushing us in the wrong direction again. We realize that some people might look at this as a dramatic step, but it’s the right one. We also are aware that there might be some initial pushback, but I’m confident and hopeful that, at the end of the day, we will be on the right side of history and doing what’s best for artists, fans, and live event workers.”

AEG's rather large portfolio includes New York’s Webster Hall and Brooklyn Steel, The Roxy and El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, Firefly Music Festival, Day N Vegas, The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, and Coachella Music & Arts Festival.

The news comes after Live Nation announced they were giving the option to require proof of vaccination or negative test for any shows in the United States to the artists, USA Today reported.

The requirement comes as the U.S. is hit with a huge surge in COVID-19 cases due to the spread of the delta variant.