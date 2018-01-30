Air Force sergeant under investigation for 'racist' rant

LAS VEGAS - Leadership members with the 99 Air Base Wing at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas are investigating after a sergeant was accused of posting a "racist," profanity-laced rant to Facebook.

The video has been viewed more than 800,000 times. In it, a woman dressed in uniform is heard ranting about "black female" subordinates who "have no respect" and give her "attitude."

The woman has been identified as Technical Sergeant Geraldine Lovely, a member of the 99th Force Support Squadron.

Many people commented on the video, calling for Lovely to be removed from the Air Force. Some saw her comments as racist because she only called out black women.

Scripps station KTNV in Las Vegas reached out to TSgt. Lovely. She declined to comment.

Major Christina Sukach with the 99 Air Base Wing Office of Public Affairs sent the following statement to KTNV: