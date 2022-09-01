Airport baggage handler killed after hair reportedly became entangled in machinery

A female baggage handler at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport was killed this week.

A spokesperson for the airport told CBS News that the woman's hair appeared to have gotten stuck in the belt loader.

According to The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate, the woman was unloading luggage from a Frontier Airline Tuesday night when she was severely injured.

The woman was reportedly pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital.

The publication reports that the woman worked for GAT Airline Ground Support. In a statement to WWL, the CBS affiliate in New Orleans, the company said it's "heartbroken and are supporting her family and her friends as best as we are able."

Frontier offered its condolences following the tragedy.

"Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time," a spokesperson said in a statement, according to CBS News.

An autopsy will reportedly be done to determine the exact cause of death.