Alabama hospital shooting leaves 2 wounded, suspected gunman dead

Light Rain
HI: -°
LO: 47°
At least one person was shot on Wednesday night at the UAB Hospital-Highlands in Birmingham, Alabama.
Two people were wounded Wednesday night in a a shooting at the UAB Hospital-Highlands in Birmingham, Alabama, and the suspected gunman was found dead, police said.
Birmingham police responded to an active shooter situation and said they found two people with gunshot wounds.
During a search of the hospital, they found a suspect with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. That person has been pronounced dead.
There is no threat to the community or anyone else in the hospital, police said.
Haley made the statement even though President Donald Trump hasn't yet explicitly said he believes Russia was behind the attack.
The ICC recently started looking into killings related to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's ruthless crackdown on drugs. Now he wants out.
Prime Minister Theresa May announced the punishment to U.K.'s Parliament on Wednesday, calling the attack a "barbaric act."
The country's parliament voted 364 to 315 to re-elect Merkel in a secret ballot Wednesday, and she was sworn in later that day.