Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering his wife and son

Jurors took less than a day to come to a unanimous verdict of guilty for the disgraced South Carolina attorney.
Posted at 4:22 PM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 19:25:42-05

WALTERBORO, South Carolina (KERO) — CNN is reporting that the jury in the trial of attorney Alex Murdaugh has returned a guilty verdict, finding the evidence proves beyond doubt that Murdaugh murdered his wife Margaret and son Paul.

According to CNN, prosecutors say they will seek life in prison without the possibility of parole instead of the death penalty.

Murdaugh faces 99 other charges connected to financial crimes, including defrauding the government of about $9 million dollars.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

