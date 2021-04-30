All aboard! Biden to help Amtrak mark 50 years on the rails

President Joe Biden is set to help the nation's passenger rail system celebrate 50 years of service.

As a U.S. senator, Biden rode Amtrak between his home in Wilmington, Delaware, and Washington, D.C., just about every day the Senate was in session.

He occasionally rode the train as vice president.

Since it's harder to ride the train as president, Biden will fly to Philadelphia on Friday for Amtrak's celebration.

Biden's infrastructure plan sets aside $621 billion to improve roads, bridges and public transit, with $80 billion earmarked for Amtrak.

Amtrak renamed its Wilmington station after Biden in 2011.