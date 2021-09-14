Watch
Amazon bringing palm-swiping tech to Colorado concert venue

Ed Andrieski/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2008, file photo, shows an empty Red Rocks Amphitheatre outside of Denver, Colorado. Amazon says it is bringing its palm-recognition technology to the Red Rocks Amphitheatre and it will be available at other venues in the coming months. It’s the first time the technology, called Amazon One, will be used outside some of Amazon’s stores, where shoppers can pay for groceries and snacks by swiping their palms. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Posted at 1:52 PM, Sep 14, 2021
Amazon is set to bring its palm-swiping technology to Colorado's famous concert venue Red Rocks Amphitheater.

According to the Associated Press, this marks the first time the technology, known as Amazon One, will be used outside the company's stores, which consumers use to pay for things by simply swiping their palms.

Beginning Tuesday, concertgoers can hover their hand over a device to sign up for a ticketing account.

According to the AP, you won't need an Amazon account to use the technology.

A separate lane at the famed concert venue will be set up to get their palms scanned.

