Amazon to simplify process to file complaints against third party sellers

(KERO) — Amazon announced plans to make it easier for customers to file a complaint against third party sellers.

Starting next month customers can contact Amazon directly to file a defective product claim and the company will connect the customer with the seller.

Right now Amazon mostly stays out of that process.

Amazon will investigate the claims using independent insurance fraud experts and its own fraud detection systems.

Customers can appeal if their claim is denied and Amazon will take over the claim if a valid claim is ignored by the seller.

Amazon was sued by the consumer product safety commission to force the tech giant to recall dozens of defective products sold by third party sellers.