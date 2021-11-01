American Airlines cancels more than 1,800 flights over the weekend

(KERO) — It's been another frustrating weekend for air travelers as American Airlines canceled more than 1,800 flights.

On Sunday alone, at least 900 flights canceled. The airline says severe winds at its Dallas-Fort Worth hub forced the cancellations and the ripple effect was felt across the country.

Long lines stretched through airports in Dallas, Charlotte, North Carolina and Miami.

American says most of its customers were able to re-book on the same day.

But travel experts say as we head into the holiday season passengers will need backup plans and patience.

"It's going to be a very, very tough holiday travel season. So if you're planning on travel, traveling during the holidays, you'd better have a Plan B and a Plan C," said Henry Harteveldt from Atmosphere Research Group.

American Airlines says it expects things to get better on Monday but residual issues from the weekend are likely.