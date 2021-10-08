Watch
Americans agree misinformation is a problem, poll shows

AP
In this Sept. 16, 2017, file photo, a person uses a smart phone in Chicago. Nearly all Americans agree that the rampant spread of misinformation is a problem. Most also think individual users, along with social media companies, bear a good deal of blame for the situation. That's according to a new poll from The Pearson Institute and the Associated Press—NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
AP Poll Misinformation
Posted at 7:55 AM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 10:55:05-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly all Americans agree that the rampant spread of misinformation is a problem.

Most also think individual users, along with social media companies, bear a good deal of blame for the situation. But relatively few are very concerned that they themselves might be responsible. That's according to a new poll from The Pearson Institute and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Ninety-five percent of Americans identified misinformation as a problem. About half put a great deal of blame on the U.S. government, and about three-quarters point to social media users and tech companies. Only 2 in 10 Americans say they’re very concerned that they have personally spread misinformation, though about 3 in 10 say they’re somewhat concerned.

