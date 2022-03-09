Antarctic explorer Shackleton's ship found after a century

LONDON (AP) — Scientists say they have found the sunken wreck of polar explorer Ernest Shackleton’s ship Endurance, more than a century after it was lost to the Antarctic ice.

The Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust says the vessel lies 10,000 feet below the surface of the Weddell Sea.

An expedition set off from South Africa last month to search for the ship, which was crushed by ice and sank in November 1915 during Shackleton’s failed attempt to become the first person to cross Antarctica via the South Pole.

Expedition director of exploration Mensun Bound said footage revealed the ship to be in remarkably good condition, with the name “Endurance” still visible across its stern.