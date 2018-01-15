Anti-Trump ‘Sh—hole' graffiti message appears in Denver

Robert Garrison
3:04 PM, Jan 15, 2018
DENVER —Graffiti depicting a vulgar word President Trump reportedly used to describe African nations appeared in Denver Monday.

A mural with the word “Sh—hole” was painted on the side of a building near a RTD light rail station ==,The depiction includes an arrow pointing toward an image of the president. The image was still visible as of 3 p.m. Monday.

A local artist who goes by the name of BeLove has claimed responsibility for the mural. In a release sent to the media, the artist says the mural is his way speaking out against "the president’s outrageous conduct."

Trump stands accused of using "sh--hole" to describe African countries during an immigration meeting with a bipartisan group of six senators last week.
 

