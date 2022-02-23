Watch
AP-NORC poll: Most in US oppose major role in Russia strife

Vadim Ghirda/AP
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen walk to an outpost on the frontline in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Jan. 29, 2022. A new poll finds little support among Americans for a major U.S. role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. President Joe Biden has acknowledged the growing likelihood of a new war in Eastern Europe will affect Americans even if U.S. troops don’t deploy to Ukraine. Just 26% of Americans say the U.S. should have a major role in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)
Posted at 11:34 AM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 14:34:56-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll finds little support among Americans for a major U.S. role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

President Joe Biden has acknowledged a growing likelihood that war in Eastern Europe would affect Americans even if U.S. troops don’t deploy to Ukraine.

Just 26% of Americans say the U.S. should have a major role in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The poll found 52% of Americans think the U.S. should have a minor role in the conflict; 20% say the U.S. shouldn’t be involved at all.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
