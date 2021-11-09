Watch
APEC leaders meeting to chart path forward from pandemic

<b>AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Eraldo Peres</b><br/><br/>
Posted at 1:20 AM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 04:20:37-05

U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will have a rare virtual encounter this week as they gather online with other Pacific Rim leaders to chart a path to recovery out of the crisis brought on by the pandemic.

New Zealand is hosting this year’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, which culminates in a leader’s meeting on Saturday.

Coronavirus restrictions mean this year’s event is being held entirely online.

The meeting comes against a backdrop of increased barriers between many of the countries, as nations have imposed pandemic border restrictions and as geopolitical tensions have risen.

