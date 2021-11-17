Apple to allow customers to repair their own devices

Apple announced it will allow customers to purchase Apple parts to repair their own devices.

For years, customers were warned that making unapproved repairs could void their device's warranty.

Apple said it will first make parts available for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. The company will then make products available for Mac computers featuring M1 chips.

“Creating greater access to Apple genuine parts gives our customers even more choice if a repair is needed,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. “In the past three years, Apple has nearly doubled the number of service locations with access to Apple genuine parts, tools, and training, and now we’re providing an option for those who wish to complete their own repairs.”

Apple says its "Self Service Repair Online Store" will launch in 2022. It will reportedly offer more than 200 individual parts and tools. Apple says customers will also be eligible for credit toward their purchase if they return the used parts for recycling.

"The initial phase of the program will focus on the most commonly serviced modules, such as the iPhone display, battery, and camera," Apple said.