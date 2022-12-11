Apple to expand encryption of iCloud data

(KERO) — Apple says it plans to take action to bolster its end-to-end encryption of iCloud data.

Officials with the software giant say this move could increase the protection of user information. The feature would allow users to keep some items, including backups, pictures and chat histories more safe from hackers.

But, these moves will also make it impossible for law enforcement to access this material.

While privacy groups have repeatedly called on Apple to boost security, the FBI says it is "Deeply concerned with the threat end-to-end and user-only-access encryption pose."