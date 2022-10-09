Watch Now
Arizona's abortion ban is temporarily blocked

Posted at 11:40 AM, Oct 09, 2022
(KERO) — In Arizona, an appeals court has temporarily blocked the state's ban on nearly all abortion procedures. The ruling allows health care providers to perform abortions on women up to 15 weeks into their pregnancy.

Planned parenthood filed an appeal to stop the enforcement of a 1901 law, which led to a three-judge panel to grant an emergency stay until the case is fully resolved.

Meanwhile, Planned Parenthood which is Arizona's largest abortion provider, says it will take time to ramp up reproductive health services again.

