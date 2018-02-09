Armed man robs California 7-Eleven store, breaks into own car after leaving keys inside

Fair
HI: 76°
LO: 51°
SAN DIEGO - A man armed with a shotgun robbed a City Heights, California 7-Eleven store Friday morning but had to break into his own getaway car after he apparently left his keys inside.
San Diego police said the armed robbery happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. local time at the 7-Eleven store in the 4100 block of University Avenue.
Police said the gunman demanded money from the clerk and left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.
When he went to the parking lot, the gunman noticed that he left his keys inside his car. After smashing a window to unlock a door, the man drove away.
Police are asking the public to look out for a gray 4-door sedan with a broken driver's side window.
Chemical weapons and attacks on hospitals have become the norm in Syria. According to a former ambassador to Syria, there's not much the U.S. can do.
President Moon Jae-in will meet with Kim Yo-jong; that's Kim Jong-Un's sister and trusted adviser.
Germany's two main political parties have reached a power-sharing agreement - but voters will need to give it their seal of approval first.
Kim Yo-jong, a high-ranking North Korean official and the sister of the country's leader, is planning to visit South Korea for the Winter Olympics.