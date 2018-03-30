Arnold Schwarzenegger underwent emergency heart surgery, report says

Scripps National
9:06 AM, Mar 30, 2018
Arnold Schwarzenegger, the former body builder, actor and governor of California, has undergone emergency heart surgery according to TMZ.

Schwarzenegger was reportedly scheduled to have a catheter valve replaced, but experienced complications. Doctors were forced to perform emergency open-heart surgery.

Schwarzenegger is reportedly stable.

According to TMZ, Schwarzenegger also had heart surgery in 1997.

More on this as it develops.

US | World News