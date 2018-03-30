Arnold Schwarzenegger underwent emergency heart surgery, report says

Fair
Arnold Schwarzenegger, the former body builder, actor and governor of California, has undergone emergency heart surgery according to TMZ.
Schwarzenegger was reportedly scheduled to have a catheter valve replaced, but experienced complications. Doctors were forced to perform emergency open-heart surgery.
Schwarzenegger is reportedly stable.
According to TMZ, Schwarzenegger also had heart surgery in 1997.
More on this as it develops.
Several people were killed, and hundreds were wounded during mass demonstrations at the Israel-Gaza border, Palestinian medical officials say.
According to Jeffrey Lewis at the Middlebury Institute, "it would kind of be miraculous" if Saudi Arabia's Patriot system was shooting down anything.
Even before voters headed to the polls, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi's win was pretty much guaranteed.
Military and diplomatic leaders have planned for a long-term U.S. presence in Syria to prevent a return of ISIS as well as to stabilize the region.