NASA scrubs Artemis I launch due to engine issue

NASA has scrubbed the launch of Artemis I Monday morning, the first of several missions that will include mankind's return to the moon.

After saying that officials were troubleshooting a hydrogen leak, NASA said that there was also a problem discovered in the rocket's third engine. Officials said that the engine was not showing the correct temperature once NASA did an engine bleed test.

"We don't launch until it's right," said NASA administrator Bill Nelson. "In fact, they have a problem with the gasses going on the engine bleed on one engine and you can't go."

The launch window was scheduled from around 8:30-10:30 a.m. Monday, but officials called it off just minutes after the window opened. The next possible launch date is Friday.

Artemis I is the first of several missions as part of the Artemis program, which NASA hopes will prepare humanity to go further than the moon.

The next Artemis mission isn't scheduled until 2024. While Artemis I will be unmanned, Artemis II will send four astronauts on a flyby of the moon. Artemis III is expected to include a crewed mission to the moon's surface.