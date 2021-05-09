Watch
Authorities: 4 dead, 1 hurt after shooting, fire in Maryland

Brian Witte/AP
The site of a fire in Woodlawn, Md., where three people were killed, including a suspect, and two others were injured on Saturday, May 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)
Posted at 6:55 AM, May 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-09 09:55:22-04

WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — Authorities say four people are dead, including a suspect, and at least one more is injured after a shooting and fire in Maryland.

Baltimore County police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said officers responded around 6:40 a.m. Saturday to reports of both a fire and an active shooter in the community of Woodlawn.

Stewart said officers found an armed man outside and shot him.

Police identified the man as 56-year-old Everton Brown, a local resident.

Authorities said they fought the fire that started in a townhouse and spread to two others.

Officials said three other people in addition to the suspect were found dead.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
