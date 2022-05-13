Watch
Baby formula shortage fueling spike in milk bank interest

Gregory Bull/AP
Milk lab technicians Welney Huang, left, and Nguyen Nguyen, process breast milk at the University of California Health Milk Bank, Friday, May 13, 2022, in San Diego. The U.S. baby formula shortage has sparked a surge of interest among moms who want to donate breast milk to help bridge the supply gap as well as those seeking to keep their babies fed.
Posted at 2:26 PM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 17:26:17-04

(AP) — The U.S. baby formula shortage has sparked a surge of interest among moms who want to donate breast milk to help bridge the supply gap as well as those seeking to keep their babies fed.

It’s a pathway that won’t work for every formula-fed baby, especially those with special dietary needs, and it comes with challenges because milk banks prioritize feeding medically fragile infants.

The shortage stemmed from a safety recall and supply disruptions and has captured national attention with panicked parents looking to swap and buy formula online.

President Joe Biden has said his administration will step up its response.

